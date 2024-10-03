Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $629,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,067 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after acquiring an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after acquiring an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $513.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.54 and its 200-day moving average is $561.41. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,921,939. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.