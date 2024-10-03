Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $641,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 944.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

