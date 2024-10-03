Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $998,000 in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 142,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $6.25 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Axle & Manufacturing

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.