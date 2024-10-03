Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

