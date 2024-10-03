Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 156.58%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

