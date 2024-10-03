Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 5,600 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 175.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $16,394,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 438,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,702,000 after buying an additional 60,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 346,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

CWST opened at $98.26 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.97, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

