Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.12.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $255.66 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.78 and its 200 day moving average is $253.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

