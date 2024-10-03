Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $551.37 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.60.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

