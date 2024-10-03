Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,100 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $580,200,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $186.42 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $190.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.36.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

