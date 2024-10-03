Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZI opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

