Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlueLinx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 124,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 142,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

BXC opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.88. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $132.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $768.36 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.26%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

