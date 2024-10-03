SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The company has a market cap of $710,412.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

