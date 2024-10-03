Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 1.1%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.91. 218,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,593,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $69,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,721 shares of company stock valued at $893,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

