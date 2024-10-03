T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $12,095,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in T-Mobile US by 86.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $208.08 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $208.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.79.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

