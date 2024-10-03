T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $39.19 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $619.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

