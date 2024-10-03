TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €16.92 ($18.80) and last traded at €16.54 ($18.38), with a volume of 186103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.83 ($18.70).

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.22.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.