Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) rose 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.66 and last traded at $179.54. Approximately 3,836,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,446,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.80.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $200.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $929.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KP Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

