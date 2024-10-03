TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2949 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Price Performance

TSPY stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 1,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

