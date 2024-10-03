Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Position Raised by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after acquiring an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,794,000 after purchasing an additional 252,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after buying an additional 271,444 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,772,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,965,000 after buying an additional 213,070 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,720,000 after buying an additional 360,675 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $157.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.04.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

Get Our Latest Report on TRGP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,531,882.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at $32,531,882.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.