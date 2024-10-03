Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Target were worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $150.40 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

