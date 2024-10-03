Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.70

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.70 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.20), with a volume of 1276700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.60 ($1.23).

Target Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £553.25 million, a P/E ratio of 745.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92.

Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

About Target Healthcare REIT

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

