Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Trading Up 69.3%

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) was up 69.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.88 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.64 ($0.05). Approximately 3,227,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 512% from the average daily volume of 527,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Raven bought 830,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £33,200 ($44,408.77). 63.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

