TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at ATB Capital

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.23.

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.78. 1,054,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,661,865. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$65.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The stock has a market cap of C$62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.61.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4244068 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. In other news, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total value of C$71,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,101.56. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. Insiders have sold a total of 95,479 shares of company stock worth $5,860,018 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

