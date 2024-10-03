TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at National Bankshares

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.23.

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$59.78. 1,054,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,661,865. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$44.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$61.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4244068 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. In other news, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total value of C$164,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,413.16. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$27,824.86. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,479 shares of company stock worth $5,860,018. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

