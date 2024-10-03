TD Cowen Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $23.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE LEVI traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,771,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $655,765 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

