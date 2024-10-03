TD Securities Downgrades Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Hold

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4,319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,218,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,176 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
