Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,918 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after buying an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $791,371,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after buying an additional 257,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $260.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.88 and its 200 day moving average is $307.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.