Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 248.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $139.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $148.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.05.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

