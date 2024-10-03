Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.04 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $80.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

