Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $4.17 Million in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Tempus AI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,605,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $9,625,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $756,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,085,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Tempus AI Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.