Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,104 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,293,000 after purchasing an additional 767,534 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $227.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

