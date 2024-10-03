Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,411 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,173,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,067,000 after purchasing an additional 173,021 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,066,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,582,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,972,000 after purchasing an additional 77,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 235,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of SPXC opened at $159.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.42. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

