Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.38.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $192.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.21.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.