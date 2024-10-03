Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCK shares. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

