Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.93

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and traded as high as $52.54. Teck Resources shares last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 448 shares.
Teck Resources Stock Up 2.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
