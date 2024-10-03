Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $443.73 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.