Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Position Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,481 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Telos worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 158,644 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $379,159.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $256.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.96.
Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.
