Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Position Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,481 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Telos worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telos

In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 158,644 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $379,159.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Telos Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $256.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

