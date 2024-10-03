Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Upgraded by Barclays to Hold

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of TMNSF stock opened at $73.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. Temenos has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $96.80.
About Temenos
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.