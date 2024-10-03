Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Temenos Price Performance
OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $73.44 on Monday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34.
About Temenos
