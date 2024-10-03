Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Temenos Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $73.44 on Monday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

