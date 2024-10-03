Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Upgraded to Hold at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Temenos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $73.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34. Temenos has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $96.80.
About Temenos
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- About the Markup Calculator
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.