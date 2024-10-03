Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Gap Up to $51.25

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.25, but opened at $52.35. Tempus AI shares last traded at $51.18, with a volume of 151,922 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.