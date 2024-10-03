Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited Sells 153,500 Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Stock

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 153,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$46,050.00.

Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KDA Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 77,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$23,100.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 43,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 24,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$7,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 160,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$48,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 51,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$16,105.80.

On Friday, July 12th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 50,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$15,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 458,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$137,550.00.

KDA Group Price Performance

KDA Group stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,966. KDA Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$50.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.23.

KDA Group Company Profile

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.