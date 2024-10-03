Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Mercedes Johnson Sells 625 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mercedes Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teradyne alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25.

On Thursday, August 1st, Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER traded down $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $129.01. 1,409,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.