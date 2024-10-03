Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Richard John Burns Sells 789 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.01. 1,409,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,211. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Teradyne by 13,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 416,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Teradyne by 4,854.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after buying an additional 389,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after buying an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

