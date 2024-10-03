Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $89.80 million, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

