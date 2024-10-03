Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.29

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and traded as high as $19.64. Terumo shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 626,900 shares traded.

Terumo Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terumo Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

