Tesco PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share by the retailer on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TSCO stock opened at GBX 364.70 ($4.88) on Thursday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 261 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 373.90 ($5.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 318.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,419.60, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

