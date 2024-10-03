Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Up 0.3%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.
Teton Advisors Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.
About Teton Advisors
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
