Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.29

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 424122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.80.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.66%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,674 shares of company stock worth $10,880,243. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.