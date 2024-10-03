TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Stake Raised by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 168.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 157,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 153.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 883,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 535,413 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 37.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 804,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 221,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.20 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $419.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

